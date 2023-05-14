Indore: Ward-level cleanliness competition begins

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ward-level cleanliness competition 2023 is being organised from May 13 to June 20, in which different activities related to cleanliness will be conducted daily in all the wards of the city. As part of the competition, a surprise inspection obiometric attendance and road sweeping works, door- to-door waste collection, was done in the morning by IMC officials.

Information was also taken regarding the presence and absence of employees at the attendance centre. Along with this, the local corporators inspected the cleanliness of public places located in the ward and discussed it with the residents.

On Sunday morning, inspection of litter bins, punctuality of door-to-door garbage vehicles and problems of garbage segregation. Inspection of cleanliness of public places, public toilets, markets, tourist places and