Indore: VSOM’s two-day inter-college youth fest gets rousing start

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day annual inter-college youth fest, Ensemble-2K23, being organised by Vishisht School of Management (VSOM), got off to a rousing start on Thursday. Ensemble provides a platform to budding artistes to showcase and explore their talent in different fields.

The fest began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by chief guest Pratiksha Nayyar, commonly known as Malwi Bhabhi, VSOM managing director Dr Naveen Yograj and director Dr SM Anas Iqbal, special guests and judges Dr Manish Soni, Dr Vinita Verma and Rohit Pandey.

More than 200 students from different colleges and prestigious institutes of Indore participated in various competitions on Day 1 of the fest. The day witnessed a blend of various cultural and sports activities including eight different exciting activities like singing, fashion show, carom, table tennis, photography, blog writing, snakes and ladders and gully cricket.

The judges of fashion show were Dr Vivek Sapru of Amity Global Business School, modelling instructor Bhagyashree Bansod, actor and filmmaker Yash Kumar Soni, and fashion designer Chandni Yadav.

