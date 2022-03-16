Indore: Voter Awareness Competition due date extended till Mar 31

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The due date for participation in the Voter Awareness Competition has been extended till March 31 from March 15.

A nationwide Voter Awareness Competition, ‘Mera Vote Mera Bhavishya—Importance of One Vote’ is being organised by the Election Commission of India to make voters aware. The last date for participating in this competition has been extended to March 31. Earlier, the last date was March 15. Under the competition, there will be contests in five categories, including quiz, slogan-writing, singing, video-making and poster design. The winners will get attractive prizes.

Deputy district election officer and joint collector Pratul Sinha said detailed information regarding the competition could be obtained from the website https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest. The competition is being organized in three categories—institutional, professional and non-professional.

Entries can be sent to the email ID voter-contest@eci.gov.in by March 31, along with details of the participants. Entries for the singing, video-making and slogan-writing competitions can be sent in one of the 22 official languages of the Constitution of India.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:40 PM IST