Indore: Voter awareness camps held at colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A public awareness campaign is being run in the city colleges to make the young voters ensure that they get their names enrolled in the voter list.

Following instructions of the Election Commission of India, the voter list is being revised in the district between November 9 and December 8.

On Monday, voter awareness camps were organised at Daly College of Business Management, Islamia Karimia College, Jain Diwakar College and Christian Eminent College. Vijay Kumar Mandloi, registration officer of Assembly Constituency Number-5 explained the importance of voting to young voters in a democracy.

On this occasion, Manohar Das Somani, nodal officer and senior professor at the higher education department, explained the role of voters in democracy and motivated everyone to get included their names in the voter list. Tehsildar Rajesh Soni explained the importance of voting and how to get names added to the voter list. Local booth-level officers were also present in the colleges.