Indore: Visually-impaired couple comes empty-handed to Jan Sunwai, goes back as landlord

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A visually-impaired couple, who had come to Jan Sunwai at collectorate on Tuesday, saying that they slog for bread and butter returned from there as the owner of a flat.

A one BHK flat was allotted to them on the orders of district collector Ilayaraja T.

Earlier, blind Divyang couple Rohit Lodhi-Pooja met the collector and Rohit told him that he is making his living by selling incense sticks. The income is very less and he has to pay house rent of Rs 3,000 per month.

After listening to their problem, the collector ordered for allotting one BHK flat to the couple immediately.

Indore Municipal Corporation officials present at the Jan Sunwai prepared the allotment letter immediately after completing the formalities and gave it to Rohit.

“We have been allotted a flat in Nilgiri Complex at Sanavadia,” the elated couple said.

Similarly, another visually-impaired couple Ramesh Sen and his wife were also allotted a flat in Satpura Complex, Budhania.

The couple was earlier allotted a flat at another place, but due to difficulty in commuting, was given a flat at Budhania. The couple is now very happy after getting the flat at the new location.

Sens aid that he feeds his family by doing massage. “I go door-to-door for doing massage work. Now getting a flat at the right place will make it easier for me to move,” he said.

The collector handed over the allotment letters to both couples and instructed the officials to immediately arrange essential items like groceries, utensils, chairs, etc in the newly allotted flats.

Likewise, another Divyang woman Pooja Jain also showed up at Jan Sunwai. She told the collector that one of her legs is disabled. “I face difficulty in walking. My husband has also passed away during the Covid-19 crisis. I have three little girls to raise, elderly mother-in-law and father-in-law to take care of who live with me,” she informed the collector.

“For bread and butter, I go to the houses and do cooking. I find it very difficult to move around due to my disability,” she said.

Ilayaraja immediately approved a three-wheel motorised vehicle for her. The vehicle will be handed over soon to her, the collector said.