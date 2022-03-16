Indore: Vishanagar Samaj members celebrate Phag Utsav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Phag Utsav was celebrated with religious fervour at a programme organised by Shree Vishanagar Vanik Samaj at Narsingh Vatika , Airport road on Tuesday.

Members of the community wearing traditional dress played Holi with flowers.

There was also a religious discourse by Acharya Goswami Shri Divyeshkumarji Maharaj on the occasion. Goswami Divyeshkumarji Maharaj also participated in Phag Utsav making the event grander for devotees.

There was a special presentation by Mathura Mandal Kirtankars, who had come specially from Govardhan Nath Haveli for the event.

Shree Vishanagar Samaj also felicitated Laalan Sarkar on the occasion. More than 400 members of the community were present at the event.

