Indore: Viral infections taking toll on kids, hospitalisation on rise 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the scare of the spread of H3N2 or influenza A, the rise in viral diseases especially among children continues in the city. Over the past two weeks, most of the city’s hospitals have recorded a marked rise in the number of patients with symptoms like fever, cough and cold.

According to doctors, children are the most affected as they are suffering from viral fever and skin infections and taking at least a week to recover.

Surprisingly, city health authorities have been waiting for the directives from the state government to start sampling of the suspected cases of H3N2. Moreover, there is no facility to test the samples.

Paediatrician Dr Tarun Gupta said that cases of viral disorders among children are increasing as the number has increased by 30-40 per cent.

“Many children are suffering from fever, cough, and cold. These diseases are contagious and are affecting routine life along with the studies of children, as well,” he said.

He also appealed to people not to ignore the symptoms and said they must take treatment to avoid any spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Dr Pravin Jadia said the increase in cases is the result of frequently changing weather but people should avoid taking children to crowded places to prevent the contagious disease.

Many of the private hospitals are also full with children suffering from viral infection and many even have to get admitted to ICUs.

No directives from state for sampling

According to district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar, they have not started any separate sampling for H3N2 but are regularly sending samples of suspected flu cases to MGM Medical College.

“We don’t have any directives about sampling. We will take appropriate steps on getting the same from the state,” Dr Malakar added.

Meanwhile, MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the college is not conducting any testing for H3N2 virus and the samples would be sent to Bhopal for the same.