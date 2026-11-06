Indore VIP Number Craze! '0001' Registration Plate Fetches ₹2.52 Lakh, '9999' Sold For ₹1.18 Lakh As 143 Fancy Numbers Auctioned Ahead Of Dhanteras | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The craze for VIP vehicle registration numbers was once again evident during the festive week, with buyers willing to pay hefty amounts to secure their preferred numbers.

With vehicle purchases picking up ahead of Dhanteras and the festive season, the online auction of fancy registration numbers for the new MP-09-ED series witnessed intense bidding. A total of 143 VIP numbers were sold, while 163 applicants participated in the bidding process.

The 0001 number emerged as the most expensive registration number of the week, fetching Rs 2,52,500. The 9999 number from the same series also attracted considerable interest and was sold for Rs 1.18 lakh.

Notably, its base price was only Rs 25,000, but competitive bidding pushed the final amount to nearly five times the reserve price.

Other popular numbers also attracted substantial bids. The 0777 number was sold for Rs 88,000, 0007 for Rs 81,500 and 0009 for Rs 51,000. The bids reflect the continued willingness of vehicle owners to spend extra to secure numbers considered lucky or prestigious.

Interestingly, the 0001 number had fetched an even higher price last week, when it was sold for Rs 2.83 lakh in the MP09 EC series. Although the price was slightly lower this week, it remained the most expensive number in the latest auction.

The strong response during the festive period indicates that demand for fancy registration numbers continues to remain high alongside the rise in vehicle purchases.

Highest bids for VIP numbers

VIP number

Base price

Final bid

0001

Rs 1,00,000

Rs 2,52,500

9999

Rs 25,000

Rs 1,18,000

0777

Rs 25,000

Rs 88,000

0007

Rs 50,000

Rs 81,500

0009

Rs 50,000

Rs 51,000

According to the transport department