Indore: Vikas Yatra begins with a slew of development works

The yatras are being taken out in each assembly constituency

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several Vikas Yatras began in the district on Monday. On the first day of the yatra, bhumi pujan of various development works worth Rs 11.82 cr was performed, and development works built for Rs 21.28 cr were inaugurated.

The yatras are being taken out in each assembly constituency. During the yatra, eligible beneficiaries are being provided with the benefit of various schemes and apart from that bhoomi pujan of various works are also being done.

During the visits, citizens presented 254 applications related to their problems. Of these, 18 were resolved on the spot. A time limit has been fixed for the disposal of the remaining applications. The yatras will reach 599 villages of 9 Assembly constituencies in the district and a total of 205 wards of all eight municipal councils including Indore Municipal Corporation. The yatra will end on February 25.

article-image

