Indore: Metro ride for public only after work of Priority Corridor gets over, says Officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though the trial run of the Metro rail in the city will start in August or September on the Super Priority Corridor, it would be opened for the public only after the work of the Priority Corridor is completed, said officials.

Super Priority Corridor is 5-km long (Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor) and the Priority Corridor is 17-km (Gandhi Nagar to Radisson)

Officials made it clear that the trial run after completion of the Super Priority Corridor is only for testing, and not for the public.

The Metro rail will open for the public only after the complete development of the Priority Corridor and completion of all the Metro stations along the route.

Officials said that after completion of the Super Priority Corridor and some major work of Priority Corridor, the project will be shifted towards Palasia Square.

According to officials when the project work gets started in the Palasia area, there will be major traffic diversions, which are yet to the chalked out. But, they would be towards the Ring Road and other connecting roads, the officials added.

