Indore: Vikas Parv, Rs 1 Cr Devp Works Launched In District

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vikas Parv, a drive to kick-start the development works, was rolled-out in the district from Sunday. On the first day of the drive, the development works worth more than Rs 63 lakh were inaugurated and bhumi pujan of construction works worth Rs 38 lakh was done in the district.

This campaign is being celebrated as Vikas Parv in the entire state till August 14. During this, there will be inauguration, bhoomi-pujan of development works on a large scale. Along with this, public service tours, public dialogues, beneficiary conferences will also be held.

On the first day of the campaign, Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur performed Bhumi Pujan of construction of Mukhyamantri Sanjivani Clinic building to be built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh in Municipal Council Mhow village. Similarly, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat inaugurated development works costing more than Rs 27 lakh in village Khalkhala of Sanwer assembly constituency. Similarly, under the campaign, MLA Malini Gaur and Mahendra Hardia also inaugurated and did bhoomipujan of development works in their respective areas.

On the first day of the campaign in the district, development works worth Rs 9.5 lakh were inaugurated in Depalpur assembly constituency. Along with this, development works worth Rs 6.39 lakh were inaugurated in Indore-4, Rs 20 lakh in Indore-5 and Rs 27.47 lakh in Sanwer assembly constituency.