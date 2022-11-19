Indore: Vigilance awareness programme held 

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A town hall meeting was organised under the National Intensive Awareness Programme for banks in the city on Friday as per the instructions of the Reserve Bank of India. Chamanlal Shinhmar, field general manager, Punjab and Sind Bank presided over the programme. Former IG Police Raman Singh Sikarwar was the chief guest. SN Khare, assistant general manager of Reserve Bank of India, Bhopal, was present in the programme as a special guest.

In the programme, under the Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021, the account holders of the bank were informed about safe banking practices and complaint redress mechanism and information was given on how cyber financial fraud cases are increasing in today's environment and how they can be averted by being careful.