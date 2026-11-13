Indore Vidyadham To Celebrate Gopashtami On Nov 17; Devotees To Offer ‘56 Bhog’ To Gomata |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Shri Vidyadham Ashram, located on Airport Road, will organise a special Gopashtami celebration on Nov 17 under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati. The event will feature cow worship and a grand '56-bhog' offering dedicated to 'Gomata'.

Thousands of devotees associated with the ashram are expected to participate by preparing and offering different delicacies for cows. The traditional celebration will include a symbolic representation of Govardhan Parvat and Lord Krishna, with devotees offering 56 varieties of food to 'Gomata'. The programme will conclude with a 'maha aarti' at 6.30 pm.

On Nov 18, the ashram will celebrate Amla Navami with the worship of Lord Vishnu under the amla tree at 10.30 am, followed by a '56-bhog' offering to Maa Bhagwati at 6 pm and 'maha aarti'. The festivities will continue on Nov 20 with the traditional Tulsi-Shaligram Vivah. \

The ashram, which houses the country's second Shaligram temple, will also celebrate Kartik Purnima on Nov 24. Preparations for all the religious programmes have begun.