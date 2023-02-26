Indore: Vidhi Joshi is city topper of CS exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Satudrday declared the results of the professional programme and the executive programme examination held in December, 2022. Vidhi Rakesh Joshi secured all India 13th rank and stood as the city topper in the professional programme exam.

ICSI released the subject-wise break-up of the results on its website www.icsi.edu . The facility of downloading the e-result-cum-marks statement has also been provided to the examinees of the executive programme examination.

Across the country, 13.96% candidates have passed in Module-I, 18.44% in Module-II and 15.13% in Module-III of professional programme examination. 10.34% candidates passed in Module-I and 16.23% candidates passed in Module-II of the executive programme exam.

CS Shivam Baghel, Chairman, CS city Chapter informed that the city chapter has also started a library facility for students. Along with this, refresher courses and study circle meetings will also be started soon for the students of June session and seminars will also be organised to maintain their motivation. It will be our endeavour to provide study-friendly facilities to every student associated with the chapter so that the results can be even better.

On this occasion, central council member CS Ashish Karodia, regional council member CS Anurag Gangarade and the city Chapter Management Committee members wished all the students for a bright future.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the date sheet for the CS examinations to be held in June 2023. CS examinations to be held in June will run from June 01 to June 10. The submission of the applications for the examination will start from February 26 on the Institute's website www.icsi.edu. The last date to apply without late fee will be March 25. The last date to apply with late fee will be April 9.