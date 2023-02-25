e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI Result 2022: Chiraag Agarwal tops in CS Professional exam; full list of toppers here

ICSI Result 2022: Chiraag Agarwal tops in CS Professional exam; full list of toppers here

According to the ICSI's list, Chiraag Agarwal has earned the top spot. S Swathi is next to him in second place, and Riya Bhagchandani is in third place.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: Today, February 25, 2023, the ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 has been released. The CS Professional December toppers list was also made public on icsi.edu by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI. According to the list of top performers, Chiraag Agarwal won the CS Professional December Result. The full list of December Session top scorers for CS Professional is provided below.

According to the ICSI's list, Chiraag Agarwal has earned the top spot. S Swathi is next to him in second place, and Riya Bhagchandani is in third place.

Toppers list

1 Chiraag Agarwal

2 S Swathi

3 Riya Bhagchandani

4 Anmol Ajay Jain

5 Aparna Mukesh Agrawal

6 Saranya T V

7 Aman Kumar Karn

8 Manav Shingari

9 Ummay Rabab Oruba

10 Harish Kumar Pukhraj Choudhary

11 Chandni Dalmia

12 Nitesh Bharatram Mamgain

13 Vidhi Rakesh Joshi

The merit list was created in accordance with ICSI using the CS Professional Results as of the time of its release. The CS Professional Result was announced by ICSI at 10:45 AM on February 25, 2023. The CS Professional Exam was conducted between December 21 to 30, 2022. Today, the same test's outcome was made public.

Read Also
JEE Mains Results 2023: Toppers put their states on the map with 100 percentile; here's how they...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: IIT Bombay conducts Interim Session of 61st Convocation Ceremony; 312 students awarded...

Mumbai: IIT Bombay conducts Interim Session of 61st Convocation Ceremony; 312 students awarded...

West Bengal: Student beats all odds, appears for WBBSE Madhyamik Exam despite losing both hands

West Bengal: Student beats all odds, appears for WBBSE Madhyamik Exam despite losing both hands

ICSI Result 2022: Chiraag Agarwal tops in CS Professional exam; full list of toppers here

ICSI Result 2022: Chiraag Agarwal tops in CS Professional exam; full list of toppers here

DU Convocation 2023: Delhi University awards over 1.5 lakh degrees to UG, PG students

DU Convocation 2023: Delhi University awards over 1.5 lakh degrees to UG, PG students

UP Board Exam 2023: Lucknow Model Jail turns into exam centre for prisoners; pics inside

UP Board Exam 2023: Lucknow Model Jail turns into exam centre for prisoners; pics inside