Indore: Vidhayak cricket trophy, women show class in cricket ground; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women teams showcased their power in the cricket ground in Vidhayak cricket trophy, organized by Vidhan Sabha 3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, played at Chitawad Ground on Monday evening. In the match, IDCA president Jaipal Singh Chawda and Akash Vijayvargiya started the match.

In this match, RS Eleven defeated Sai Women Cricket Eleven by 43 runs. RS Eleven batting first scored 96 runs. Sanjana Awasia played an unbeaten innings of 54 runs in 24 balls and she later declared Woman of the Match. Sai Women 11 team could score only 53 runs in 6 overs. During the match, Umesh Sharma, Rishabh Gupta and Bhavya Mittal were also present. A large number of spectators and BJP workers enjoyed the match.

State-level Jr Kurash competition on March 6

Vivek Swami, president of Amateur Kurash Association Madhya Pradesh, said that the seventh junior state Kurash competition will be held at FOK Martial Arts Academy, Indore from March 6. Organization's general secretary Rahul Vyas said the winner in the junior state competition will represent the state team in the junior national competition to be held in Saharanpur of UP.

Shrey-Mudit, Monika in final

Aditya Singh and Vibhor Chand in men's singles and Aishwarya Srivastav and Monika Chauhan reached women's singles finals of the Prabhash Chandra Trivedi Memorial badminton competition organized by Indore District Badminton Association at Nehru Stadium on Monday.

Mudit Jumnani- Shrey Jain and Anitin Lashkari -Ankit Mohta entered the finals of men's doubles while Dilip Dhanwani- Pawan Prajapati, Ambrish Nadkar-Manish Trivedi reached the finals of the 45+ doubles category of the event. Mudit and Monika are in the finals of two categories.

Advertisement

Pehal bags runner-up position

Pehal Kharadkar, a rising tennis player of Daly College, remained runner-up in the girls under-14 category of the All India National Series Tennis Tournament held in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Pehal and her teammate went down 7-5, 6-2 to India's top seeded pair of Aishwarya Jadhav and Aakriti Sonkusre in the final. The way Pahal and Co is performing, one can hope that they reach pinnacle of achievements. Coach of Pahel is Sajid Lodi. Neerajkumar Badhoutia, Principal, Daly College congratulated Pehal for her success.

Advertisement

SS Champions night cricket tourney held

SS Champions night tennis ball cricket tournament will be played at Ralamandal and Devgurdia. At least 16 teams will take part in the tournament. Corporates, CAs, Startups, IT Companies, Doctors and other teams will participate in the competition. Mangosteen’s director Saurabh Srivastava said due to Covid, people face health problems due to poor outdoor activity. Keeping this in mind, we decided to be a part of this cricket league so as to take care of fitness and also enjoy healthy food amidst nature. For family members and kids, we will have facilities like special food menu and games etc.

Kanishk Chaturvedi from the management of Cricket Commune said this is the first night league tourney in the country.

GCC wins body building for 38th time in a row

The team of PMB Gujarati Commerce College once again declared winner in DAVV’s Inter-College divisional-level body building competition. This is the 38th year in a row that the college won this university team championship. In this competition, organized by Government Arts and Commerce College, Nitish Tamboli declared University Shri. Nitish Tamboli, Abhyankar Malviya and Shubham Soni have been selected for the inter university team. This information was given by Dr Rafi Mohammad Sheikh and sports officer CB Holkar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:02 AM IST