Indore: Video of girl’s cries for help goes viral; she tells police ‘nothing happened’ to her

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the video of a girl crying for help in an Audi car went viral, she reached the Vijay Nagar police station and told the police that she was arguing with her cousin in the car when someone shot the video. The video is eight months old and the girl wanted to take action against the person who circulated the video on social media.

ACP (Vijay Nagar) Sonakshi Saxena said the girl complained to the police on Saturday evening that no incident had happened to her. She had been arguing with her cousin in the car in March and her video was shot by someone. The girl told cops that the youth in the driver’s seat was her cousin and she had been arguing with her as he did not allow her to drive the car. The girl told the police she wanted to take action against the person who had circulated the video months after the incident.

When media persons reached the police station and asked to know her version, the girl slapped one of them. The incident was captured on mobile. However, no complaint was lodged by the journalist against the girl till the filing of this report. The police said the video had been shot at some place near Bypass Road in March 2022 but was circulated on social media on Saturday

