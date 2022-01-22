Indore: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan tie the knot in Luka-Chuppi 2

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fans of Vicky Kaushal in Indore were enthralled on Saturday after watching their star in groom attire.

Vicky along with Baaratis reached Pushpa Vatika situated just opposite of CAT (Centre for Advanced Technology), where Sara Ali Khan dressed up in bride attire was waiting.

Actually, both the actors were shooting for a wedding scene of Luka-Chuppi 2. The shooting of the movie has been going on in Indore for the past few days.

Vicky, who recently tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif, is camping in Indore for the past few days and busy in shooting of Luka-Chuppi 2.

As a part of the movie, the wedding ceremony shot was done at Pushpa Vatika on Saturday.

Though rain obstructed the shoot for a few minutes, the wedding shot was done. The garden was decorated with weddings.

Some child actors also reached the sets for the shoot.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 06:12 PM IST