Indore: Vice Admiral honours NRI Makode for Covid related services

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NRI Pramit Makode of the city, currently living in Boston, was honoured for rendering services to patients suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to Covid.

Vice Admiral of the Indian Navy, Satish Ghormade, honoured him with a medal and certificate in a programme held in Delhi.

Makode is the core member of Friends of MP and co-founder of the Boston Center of Excellence for Health and Human Development. Makode informed that thousands of elderly people in America fell victim to this disease after Covid. We did not stop their medicines but also introduced them to yoga, meditation and naturopathy. These diseases are mental, so medicines affect them only to a limit, and by working on their minds we were able to cure them. Makode said the same methods were used in India and he got the same results.