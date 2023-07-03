Indore: VHP To Constitute Groups In Every Area, Colony & Village Under Expansion Plan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned to constitute Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini groups in every colony, area, and village to increase the reach of VHP among people.

VHP’s office bearer Vinod Sharma said that efforts will be made to conduct satsang in every village and locality so that more people can learn the ideology and VHP can reach every Hindu household.

Sharma was addressing the media at the conclusion of the three-day training session on Sunday in which general secretary Vinayakrao Deshpande, regional minister Manoj Verma, RSS pracharak Baliram Patel and other senior office bearers were present.

Sharma also shared the programmes conducted by VHP in last six months including programmes of Ram Janmotsav, Hanuman Jayanti and others.

“We will organise various programmes including observing Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas by Bajrang Dal with the resolve to reunify India. Shaurya Jagran Yatras will also be organised while all workers will go to Jammu on August 18 to visit Baba Budha Amarnath” Sharma said.

He also added that Bajrang Dal will continue the campaign against drugs and will not accept making Hindu students worship other religions in any missionary or other school.