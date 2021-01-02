Indore:

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is going to launch a massive ​drive in the Malwa region from January 15 to ​collect funds for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. ​In all ​22​,​000 team​s​ of VHP​ volunteers will reach ​out to 2 crore people ​in the region.

​Giving this information, ​Rajesh Tiwari, Malwa Region ​secretary of VHP ​said that following the verdict of the Supreme Court in ​favour of Ram Lala, The Ram Janmabhoomi Thirtha​ Kshetra Trust ​has started the construction work of ​the ​temple at​ the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. ​The ​donation collection drive in the Malwa ​region ​will start from Makar​ Sankranti ​- ​Janu​a​ry 15​ - and it will ​continue till February 27.



Tiwari said we have constituted 22​,​000 teams in​ the whole region, where each team will have 5 members​ and they will reach 12,000 villages and cities of Malwa. Tiwari said ​they will accept donations between ​Rs 10 to Rs 20,000 in cash and the amount above Rs​ 20,000 would be taken through cheque, RTGS or NEFT. After collecting​ the donation the volunteers will give ​a ​receipt or coupons worth Rs 10​ to 100 to the donors.