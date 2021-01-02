Indore: VHP plans to reach 2 cr people to collect funds for Ram Temple in Malwa, drive from Jan 15 to Feb 27

Indore:
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is going to launch a massive drive in the Malwa region from January 15 to collect funds for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In all 22,000 teams of VHP volunteers will reach out to 2 crore people in the region.
Giving this information, Rajesh Tiwari, Malwa Region secretary of VHP said that following the verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of Ram Lala, The Ram Janmabhoomi Thirtha Kshetra Trust has started the construction work of the temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The donation collection drive in the Malwa region will start from Makar Sankranti - January 15 - and it will continue till February 27.
Tiwari said we have constituted 22,000 teams in the whole region, where each team will have 5 members and they will reach 12,000 villages and cities of Malwa. Tiwari said they will accept donations between Rs 10 to Rs 20,000 in cash and the amount above Rs 20,000 would be taken through cheque, RTGS or NEFT. After collecting the donation the volunteers will give a receipt or coupons worth Rs 10 to 100 to the donors.
