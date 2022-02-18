Indore: Veterans TT tourney from Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Veterans Table Tennis Committee is organising the first MP state-ranking veterans table tennis tournament at Khel Prashal from February 19. More than 100 entries from different districts have been received.

Giving the above information, Gaurav Patel, secretary of MP Veterans Table Tennis Committee said that 39, 49, 59 and women's singles matches will be played in the tournament. Doubles competitions will also be held in the men's section. The competition will be conducted by Govind Sharma and Naveen Soni. Players want to participate in the competition can send their entries online on the Basic Sports app.

Sayeed Alam will honor in Nepal

Master Sayeed Alam will be honored with the 1st Mount Everest International Action Martial Arts and Sports Hall of Fame Award in Kathmandu, Nepal on March 25.

It is worth mentioning here that Sayeed Alam has been awarded 16 international awards so far for teaching self-defence to girls and women for the last 36 years. The World Greatest Martial Artist magazine from the US also published a special issue on life of Sayeed Alam on January 17. Vikas Sharma, Nitin Tomar, Makhan Mishra, Sensi Sanjay Ingole, Devanand Pantawane, Sandeep Aggarwal, Satish Kumar Rana and Rajendra Mandal congratulated Alam for his achievement.

Tennis ball 6-A–side cricket tourney from February 24

A tennis ball 6-A- side cricket tournament for media persons will be held at Takshila Parisar, DAVV Khandwa Road from February 24 to 27. Organiser Deepak Kardam said that about 16 teams of various media groups will compete in the 4–day competition. Matches will be played from 8 AM to 1 PM. The winners, runners-up teams, Man of the Series and Man of the Match will be given with attractive prizes. For participation, interested teams can contact on mobile no 9926700006 and 926900006. Kautilya Academy, Digiana News , Bhavya Darpan and Time News are the sponsors of the tournament.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal: HomeTown found guilty of unfair trade practice under Sales of Goods Act

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:17 AM IST