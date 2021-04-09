Indore: Veteran Congress leader Mahesh Joshi passes away

Indore: Senior Congress leader Mahesh Joshi passed away after a prolonged illness on Friday night. He breathed his last at a hospital in Bhopal about 10 pm.

His funeral procession will be taken out from his residence at Old Palasia in Indore on Saturday morning and his last rites will be performed at Rambagh crematorium. Joshi was a much-respected Congress leader who started his political career as a student leader. Born in 1939 in Kushalgarh, Rajasthan, Joshi had come to Indore for studies and started his political career. He was also general secretary of Youth Congress. He became corporator in 1962 and 1967. Joshi had become MLA in 1972 and also became a Cabinet minister and handled various departments. He was close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and was the political guru of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. He was Digvijaya Singh's local guardian when the latter was studying in SGSITS Indore. Former chief minister Kamal Nath has condoled Joshi's death.