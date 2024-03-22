Indore: Veraval & Bikaner Mahamana Express To Run With LHB Rake

Represtentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To make the travel of passengers more convenient and to ensure safety Railway has decided to run train numbers 19320 and 19319 Indore Veraval-Indore Mahamana Express and train no. 19333 and 19334 Indore Bikaner Indore Mahamana with Link Hoffman Busch (LHB) rake.

According to official information of Railway, train No. 19320 Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express running from the city from 26th March will run with LHB rake and train no. 19319 Veraval-Indore Mahamana Express from Veraval to run with LHB rake from 27 March.

Similarly, train No. 19333 Indore -Bikaner Mahamana Express running from the city will run with LHB rake from March 30. Train number 19334 Bikaner-Indore Mahamana Express running from Bikaner will run with LHB rakes from March 31.

The train has one first AC, two second AC, six third AC and eight sleeper class coaches. There will be three general category coaches. The change will make the journey of passengers more comfortable and safer. The greatest benefit of these coaches is that in case of an accident, LHB coaches do not jump over other coaches, thus minimising the number of passenger casualties.

Read Also Indore Admin Gears Up For Colourful Gair On Rangpanchami

Helpline | Pexels

Indore: Police Issue Helpline Number For Election-Related Complaints

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections-2024, the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented from March 16. To ensure that no violation of the Model Code of Conduct takes place, police issued a helpline number on which citizens could complain to the police about any violation of the MCC.

“Police are committed to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a peaceful, uninterrupted and fair manner. Along with maintaining law and order at the field level, it is very important to control the criminal and anti-social elements who cause disturbances during the elections,” said police officials.

Police are continuously taking action against such people by keeping an eye on them and with the cooperation of the general public, more effective action can be taken, added police officials. Till the completion of the Lok Sabha elections and till such time that the Model Code of Conduct is in force helpline number 7587630100 and e-mail cpindoreelectioncomplaint@gmail.com will remain active for redressal of election-related complaints and appropriate legal action will be taken in case of violation of MCC.