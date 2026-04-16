Indore Vande Mataram Row: High Court Issues Notices To Congress Corporators Fauzia Aleem & Rubina Khan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices in a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging disrespect to the national song Vande Mataram by two municipal corporators in Indore.

The petition, filed by Yogesh Hemnani who appeared in person, claims the corporators refused to recite Vande Mataram during official proceedings and acted in a manner showing disrespect toward it. The plea argues that such conduct violates fundamental duties under Article 51A(a) of the Constitution of India and may attract provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi took cognisance of the matter and directed that notices be issued to Congress corporators Fauzia Sheikh Aleem and Rubina Khan, and others. The two reportedly refused to recite the song during the budget session of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). Government advocate Pradyumna Kibe accepted the notice on behalf of the state government.

The court instructed that notices be served to the corporators via registered post within three working days. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in the week commencing May 11, 2026.