Vande Mataram Row-- Corporators Rubina And Faujia Booked For Refusing To Sing Vande Mataram During IMC Budget Session | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against corporators Rubina Iqbal and Faujia Sheikh Aleem for allegedly refusing to sing Vande Mataram during the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) budget session, police said on Wednesday.

The police have charged the duo for allegedly attempting to create enmity, hatred, and disharmony between communities. This is reportedly the first time an FIR has been registered for insulting the National Song in the state.

Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said the complaint was filed by IMC Council Speaker Munnalal Yadav and corporators Kamal Waghlela, Suresh Kurwade, and Gajanan Gawde with the MG Road police.

The incident occurred during the IMC budget session on April 8. Accused Sheikh arrived an hour late and insisted on raising a question despite missing her turn. Corporator Kurwade opposed this, noting her absence during the singing of Vande Mataram. An argument ensued, during which Sheikh reportedly stated she would not sing the song. Iqbal supported her and allegedly challenged others to force them to sing.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that sections 196(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been applied. Investigators concluded the act was committed with a common intention to promote enmity.

ACP Vinod Dixit and Sisodiya conducted the probe, which included reviewing CCTV footage and media statements. The police report stated that the remarks hurt religious sentiments and showed disrespect towards the National Song.