Indore: Valentine’s Day Celebrations of a different hue, Indoreans hold events galore other than just couple love

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans celebrated Valentine’s Day with fervour and gaiety by dedicating the day to various other events and celebrations rather than just couple love. This year, the usual rush of couples taking cute social media pictures was overshadowed by families hanging out together.

Celebrations ranging from helping the needy, donation drives to paying respect to elderly couples were seen in Indore this year. A celebration of parent worship was also organised. Large gathering of people was seen participating in this campaign.

The city was decorated with hearts and flowers, which families enjoyed very much this year. Some husbands bought presents for their wives. Wives prepared a special feast for the day. Such scenes of celebrations at homes were more common.

Married life lessons

The Mishra family celebrated the day by inviting some elderly couples and learning essential lessons of a successful marriage. Some elderly couples in the city who have a long-lasting and loving marriage shared their life’s learning.

The eldest couple were Hari Narayan Dikshit, 89, and Usha Dikshit, 87.

Another couple that shared how acceptance makes marriages successful was Bali Ram More, 89, and Vimal More, 62.

Setting another example of love, Priyanka, 43, and Alok Dang, 45, shared their story. Alok is mute, but Priyanka can understand everything he feels even before he uses sign language to express his feelings.

Cakes, cookies and chocolate sales up

Online sales of cakes, cookies and chocolates also saw a sharp jump, as shared by small bakers running via online services. ‘I had pre-orders for Valentine’s Day, as well, but there were a lot of last-minute orders, which spiked up sales,’ Rakshita Mehta, owner of a food start-up, said

Another home-baker, Shruti Vincent, said, ‘I sold about 20 cakes in a day, which is quite a lot compared to other days.’ She added that the orders continued to float up, but it was not practically possible to prepare the cakes.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:47 AM IST