Indore: Vaishnav Polytechnic College sexual harassment complaint; ex-principal writes letter as no decision in past 2 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two years have passed for completion of the investigation into the complaint of sexual harassment by girl students against a teacher, but Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College has not taken any action in the matter, so far. Inaction has prompted college ex-principal Rajesh Sodani to hand over a copy of the probe report and a CD containing the statements of victims and the accused to the college administration.

Vaishnav Polytechnic College, which is located at the MOG Lines, is a government-aided institute. For the past several years, the district administration and Vaishnav Trust have been eyeing the land of the institute which is located at a premium spot.

Some months ago, Sodani had resigned from the post of principal as he was reportedly opposing the handing over of the college land to the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board. He had also unearthed many financial irregularities in the institute after which most of his colleagues had stood against him.

Now, a letter written by Sodani has come to the fore. The former principal has sent the letter by registered post to SS Sharma, the current principal of the college.

The letter reads that the investigation into the complaint of sexual harassment with minor girl students by a member of the faculty was completed in June 2020. He has said a copy of the report and CD containing statements is in a sealed cover. His letter reads that the probe report should be placed before the governing body. Sodani has demanded that the members of the governing body see the CD right at the meeting.

It is believed that Sodani has written this letter to the institute management as they had reportedly swept the probe report under the carpet. Along with this, he has also disclosed an alleged case of taking illegal promotion by violating the rules and taking salary from two different organisations simultaneously. Referring to a teacher, the former principal has claimed that the existing principal, Sharma, was ‘shielding’ the person.

