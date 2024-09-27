Indore Utthan Abhiyan:'It’s A Joke To Dilute Condition In Metropolitan Area Tender’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Indore Utthan Abhiyan, an organisation of intellectuals and prominent residents of the city, has expressed deep anguish over diluting the eligibility criteria in the tender of potential survey agency of proposed metropolitan area. They have said that it’s a sheer joke with the quality of the future planning of the city.

Ajit Singh Narang, president of Indore Utthan Abhiyan, informed that they have written a letter to IDA CEO by lodging a complaint in this regard. He said that we have requested that in the tender invited by IDA for the planning of the proposed Indore metropolitan area, the desired agency should have first done a project of 15 lakh population in the last 10 years and now in the revised tender issued on September 9, keeping the qualification of experience of planning cities with a population of 10 lakh in the last 15 years is a cruel joke with the entire metropolitan concept.

The Abhiyan does not agree with this type of methodology at all and neither will it agree in the future. The Abhiyan Committee demands that in the conditions contained in the tender being invited by IDA for the contract to be given for city planning of Indore metropolitan area, it should be clearly mentioned that the contract will be given to only that consulting agency which has experience of planning for areas with a population of more than 75 lakh.

If the contract for town planning of Indore metropolitan area is given to a planning agency which has experience of planning for areas with a population of only 10-12 lakh instead of a population of 75 lakh, then there is a strong possibility that the proposed Indore metropolitan area, whose population will exceed one crore in the next 20-25 years, will not be planned properly at all.

As a result, this will prove to be a big fraud and joke with the one crore plus population of Indore metropolitan area which is going to be there after 20-25 years. They will be forced to live amidst various problems in an unbalanced area.

For planning a metropolitan city, planning of many disciplines and areas has to be done, for which it is very important for the consulting agency to have the desired and appropriate experience. In true sense, for proper planning of a huge metropolitan area of ??about 7,500 square kilometers and a population of about 1.25 crore. The Abhiyan has demanded to cancel currently invited tenders and invite tenders with the above amendments to follow and respect metropolitan norms.