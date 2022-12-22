Indore: Using blood to script protest note to CM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health services at various government hospitals associated with the district health department remained affected on Wednesday, as contractual employees of the department continued with their indefinite strike to press for their demands.

Moreover, the employees also intensified their protest and scripted letters to the chief minister in their blood.

The employees continued their demonstration against the government at the campus of the chief medical and health officer.

Agitating employees stated that the government had assured to fulfill their demands earlier, but no action was taken. “We supported the pulse polio campaign, Covid vaccination, and other campaigns of the government and delayed our protest keeping the patients’ welfare in mind. But our request has fallen on deaf ears which forced us to go on indefinite strike,” president of the Contractual Employees’ Association, Neetu Kelde, said.

The protesting health employees drew their blood using syringes to write to the chief minister mentioning their demands. Similar letters written in blood by the health employees of different regions will be sent to the chief minister.

“We have rendered our services in the health department relentlessly for many years with full devotion and honesty even during the pandemic, yet we are being paid very low salaries. We have been demanding for a long time to seek the government’s attention to look into our issues, however, we have only received assurance,” Kelde added.

Their demands include:

*Regularization of services, equal pay for equal work among others.

They have assured to return to duty as soon as their demands are met but till then, they will continue their indefinite strike.