Indore: Urea meant for farmers used to make liquid soap

Indore

A team of Crime Branch and administration officials raided a factory on Dhar Road where neem-urea which was meant for the farmers was being used by a firm to manufacture liquid soap.

The Crime Branch officials said they received a tip off that Burhani Chemicals, a factory on Dhar Road is using neem-urea for manufacturing liquid soap. The firm is owned by Bhuranuddin resident of Rajendra Nagar Area.

The team led by Crime Branch officials and administration officials raided the firm’s manufacturing unit on Dhar Road where they found that 540kg of neem-urea was stored at the site.

Officials said that the urea which the firm is using is provided at fair price shops in the state to the farmers for using it for agriculture purpose.

According to the information, the accused Bhuranuddin fraudulently obtained urea from the shops and then used it in manufacturing the liquid soap.

The team which raided the firm, seized the urea and sent its samples for testing. A case of fraud under sections of IPC has also been registered at the Chandan Nagar Police station against the proprietor of the firm.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:34 PM IST