Indore: Urbanisation planning workshop inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An urbanisation planning workshop, ‘Mainstreaming Resilience in Metropolitan Planning in Indore Metropolitan Region’, on Smart and Sustainable Urbanisation under the India-European Union Urban Partnership in coordination with the European Union and Indore Development Authority (IDA), was inaugurated at Brilliant Convention Centre on Monday.

At the workshop, a detailed discussion was held about Metropolitan Planning in the Global Scenario by EU experts. The workshop was focused on the areas of housing, transportation, economic development, environment, tourism and other important aspects of Indore.

At the 5-day workshop, participants from various development departments of the area will discuss the future projects of the Indore Metropolitan Area. They will also present their reports on specific topics.

At the inaugural session of the workshop, member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, along with experts Pedru from Spain, Kristina and others were present.

Chawda, while addressing the programme, said, “We’re passing through a time when we can give a twist to development, according to future requirements.”

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar also shared his views on the development to be done in the city and also gave his suggestions.