Indore Urban Conclave 2026 To Be Inaugurated By CM Mohan Yadav Today, Focus On Infrastructure Investment And Sustainable Cities | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Urban Conclave at the Brilliant Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday. The event aims to accelerate urban development in Madhya Pradesh, attract infrastructure investment and promote technology-driven, sustainable cities.

The Chief Minister will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors to discuss investment opportunities, project implementation and potential partnerships.

The conclave will focus on developing Tier-II cities through improved housing, redevelopment, master planning, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and development corridors. Discussions will also cover Transferable Development Rights (TDR), Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approvals, Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and measures to simplify regulatory procedures and improve ease of doing business.

Digital governance sessions will examine automated building plan approvals, online No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and development permissions, Geographic Information System (GIS)-based urban planning, colony regulations and project management information systems.

Climate-resilient and sustainable cities

Experts will deliberate on climate-resilient urban development, water security and the circular economy.

Key subjects will include urban water reuse, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, city forests, central parks, air quality improvement, electric vehicles and solid waste management.

Waste-to-energy projects, Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), solar power and the Compressed Biogas (CBG) ecosystem will also feature in discussions.

Urban financing and investment opportunities

The conclave will explore funding models for urban infrastructure, including public-private partnerships (PPPs), municipal bonds, green bonds, temple bonds, joint ventures and financing through multilateral development banks.

Grants, financial modelling and viability gap funding will also be discussed to encourage private investment and support project implementation.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey and commissioner of urban development and housing Sanket Bhondve will attend the event, along with senior officials, industry representatives and subject experts.