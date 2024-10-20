Indore Updates: City To Get Its First Double-Decker Bus Soon; Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection Vehicles

Indore To Get Its First Double-Decker Bus Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A double-decker bus service will soon be introduced in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, its mayor said on Sunday, claiming that it will be a first for a tier-two city in the country.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the bus would be dedicated to the public after trial runs and route finalisation.

"After long-standing efforts, we have successfully brought the double-decker bus to Indore. The wait is over for the city residents," Bhargava said.

With a capacity to carry 60 passengers, the bus will be operated by Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), he said.

Bhargava claimed it is the first such bus in Madhya Pradesh and any tier-two city in the country.

Only one such bus has been brought to Indore and will be operated once the route is finalised in a week, the mayor said, adding if the service is successful in the city, more such buses will be procured.

Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection Vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 16 new door-to-door garbage collection vehicles were launched by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav to make garbage collection more robust and effective under Zone No 21. The objective of the initiative is to make waste management more systematic and timely, so that the parameters of cleanliness can be further improved.

The inauguration programme was organised with the aim of smoothly operating garbage collection on the new route created in the zone area. The process of garbage collection with these vehicles will be more effective and environmentally friendly.

Mayor Council Member Jeetu Yadav and Swachhata in-charge Ashwini Shukla said the mayor inaugurated the vehicles. Bhargav said, "Our aim is not only to keep the city clean but also to ensure that services are delivered to every corner of the city by using the latest technologies in the process of waste management.

Through these new door-to-door garbage collection vehicles, we will ensure that garbage collection is done on time and in a systematic manner. This initiative will take Indore one step further in the field of cleanliness."