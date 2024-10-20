 Indore Updates: City To Get Its First Double-Decker Bus Soon; Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Updates: City To Get Its First Double-Decker Bus Soon; Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection Vehicles

Indore Updates: City To Get Its First Double-Decker Bus Soon; Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection Vehicles

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the bus would be dedicated to the public after trial runs and route finalisation.

PTI Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Indore To Get Its First Double-Decker Bus Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A double-decker bus service will soon be introduced in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, its mayor said on Sunday, claiming that it will be a first for a tier-two city in the country.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the bus would be dedicated to the public after trial runs and route finalisation.

"After long-standing efforts, we have successfully brought the double-decker bus to Indore. The wait is over for the city residents," Bhargava said.

With a capacity to carry 60 passengers, the bus will be operated by Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), he said.

FPJ Shorts
Terrifying! Youth Gets Crushed To Death After He Jumps In Front Of Loaded Truck In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces
Terrifying! Youth Gets Crushed To Death After He Jumps In Front Of Loaded Truck In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces
Kichcha Sudeep Cries Inconsolably At Mother Saroja's Funeral, Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Hugs Him
Kichcha Sudeep Cries Inconsolably At Mother Saroja's Funeral, Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Hugs Him
‘Isko Karanveer Sharma Par Crush Hai’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Teases Chahat Pandey As Actress Blushes On Salman Khan’s Question
‘Isko Karanveer Sharma Par Crush Hai’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Teases Chahat Pandey As Actress Blushes On Salman Khan’s Question
Bigg Boss 9 Couple Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Blessed With Baby Girl
Bigg Boss 9 Couple Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Blessed With Baby Girl

Bhargava claimed it is the first such bus in Madhya Pradesh and any tier-two city in the country.

Only one such bus has been brought to Indore and will be operated once the route is finalised in a week, the mayor said, adding if the service is successful in the city, more such buses will be procured. 

Read Also
'Seventh' Hoax Bomb Threat In 10 Months: Security Tightened At Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai...
article-image

Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection Vehicles

Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection Vehicles

Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection Vehicles | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 16 new door-to-door garbage collection vehicles were launched by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav to make garbage collection more robust and effective under Zone No 21. The objective of the initiative is to make waste management more systematic and timely, so that the parameters of cleanliness can be further improved.

The inauguration programme was organised with the aim of smoothly operating garbage collection on the new route created in the zone area. The process of garbage collection with these vehicles will be more effective and environmentally friendly.

Mayor Council Member Jeetu Yadav and Swachhata in-charge Ashwini Shukla said the mayor inaugurated the vehicles. Bhargav said, "Our aim is not only to keep the city clean but also to ensure that services are delivered to every corner of the city by using the latest technologies in the process of waste management.

Through these new door-to-door garbage collection vehicles, we will ensure that garbage collection is done on time and in a systematic manner. This initiative will take Indore one step further in the field of cleanliness."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MANIT Students To Plan Future Development Strategies For Omkareshwar

Madhya Pradesh: MANIT Students To Plan Future Development Strategies For Omkareshwar

Indore Updates: City To Get Its First Double-Decker Bus Soon; Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection...

Indore Updates: City To Get Its First Double-Decker Bus Soon; Zone 21 Gets 16 Garbage Collection...

'Seventh' Hoax Bomb Threat In 10 Months: Security Tightened At Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai...

'Seventh' Hoax Bomb Threat In 10 Months: Security Tightened At Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai...

Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Timings In MP: Moon Will Be First Seen In Bhopal Followed By Indore; Check...

Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Timings In MP: Moon Will Be First Seen In Bhopal Followed By Indore; Check...

MP October 20 Weather Updates: 18 Districts Including Indore, Jabalpur To Witness Spell Of Rains;...

MP October 20 Weather Updates: 18 Districts Including Indore, Jabalpur To Witness Spell Of Rains;...