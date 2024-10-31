Indore: Up To 31% Hike In Property Guideline Proposed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district valuation committee has proposed to hike the guideline of immovable properties from 0 to 31% in 469 locations. It is also proposed to add 105 new colonies and locations to the guideline. Suggestions have been invited from the general public on these proposal by November 04. This information was given in the meeting of the District Valuation Committee, which held here on Wednesday.

Collector Asheesh Singh presided over the meeting. MLA Mahendra Hardia, district registrar Dr. Amresh Naidu and Deepak Kumar Sharma along with other officials were present in the meeting. The officers of the Registration Department presented a proposal to increase the guideline rates of property in 469 areas. It was told that an increase of 0 to 10% in 112 locations, 11% to 20% in 190 locations, 21% to 30% in 77 locations and more than 31% in 90 locations is proposed.

The proposal was examined in detail by the committee and the proposals were agreed upon by the committee. Suggestions from the general public on the approved rates in the meeting have been invited till 3 pm of 04 November. After this, the proposed rates will be sent to the Central Valuation Board Bhopal for approval.

It was told in the meeting that it is also proposed to add 105 new colonies / locations to the guidelines. It may be point able that the government has decided to review the rate of guideline of immovable properties. Accordingly the meeting was called on Wednesday.