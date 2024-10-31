Indore: Pollution Control Board Monitors Pollution Level For 24 Hours On Diwali | Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) regional office has been keeping the record of pollution level in the city for 24 hours for the last seven days and will continue to monitor the same on the day of Diwali and a week post-Diwali, as well. The exercise is aimed to assess the level of air and sound pollution in view of Diwali.

The board has been continuously monitoring the level of pollution at different places. Regional officer of MPPCB SN Dwivedi said pollution level will be monitored for 24 hours at seven centres online and manually at two centres. “Along with our centres at Regal Office, Vijay Nagar, and Mhow Naka, reporting has been done through centres established by Indore Municipal Corporation,” Dwivedi said adding, “Along with monitoring the air pollution, we will monitor the noise pollution at Nehru Park, Sanwer Road, and Vijay Nagar as well,” he said.

The department expects a rise in air pollution post-Diwali due to the smoke emanating from crackers. “We have already started monitoring the data and will continue to do so for the next few days after which the data will be analyzed. If a major rise is seen in pollution, we will place the data in our meeting and work on the solutions,” Dwivedi added.

Crackers sample tested, found OK

The board has also issued warnings for noise pollution and stated that the limit for a single cracker is 125 decibels. The department officials have taken samples of crackers from Rau, Regional Park, and from other places and didn’t find any of the crackers above the limited sound pollution level. The report on pollution will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board.