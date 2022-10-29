Indore: Up to 30% rebate on power bill amount at Lok Adalat

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is going to provide up to 30 per cent rebate on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest at the last Lok Adalat for this year which is going to be held on November 12. In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent discount will be given on the amount of civil liability assessed and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. After the prescribed rebate, the remaining bill will have to be paid in one lump sum.

The settlement will be done in cases of electricity pilferage and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, at the Lok Adalat.

For redress through pre-litigation, all domestic, agricultural, non-domestic up to 5 kW and industrial consumers up to 10 horse power load will be given exemption in the low-pressure category.

West Discom chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish said that a 30 per cent exemption would be given on the amount on the pre-litigation level and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. In cases of litigation level, a 20 per cent rebate will be given on the number of civil liabilities.

Exemption will be given in case of electricity theft / unauthorised use only if it is done once. If the records hold violations more than once, the amount should be deposited in full.

A total of 44 courts will function together in an effort to resolve a maximum number of cases in all the 15 districts of the Malwa-Nirmar region.

So far 35,000 notices have been issued to consumers for the Lok Adalat.

Read Also Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises to put serious efforts to bring back Ambika Statue