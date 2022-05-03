Indore: Up to 30% rebate on power bill amount at Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is going to provide up to 30 per cent rebate on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest at Lok Adalat going to be held on May 14.

In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent discount will be given on the amount of civil liability assessed and 100 per cent on the amount of interest.

After the prescribed rebate, the remaining bill would have to be paid in one lump sum.

The settlement will be done in the cases of electricity pilferage and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003 at the Lok Adalat.

For redressal through pre-litigation, all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic up to 5 kW and industrial consumers up to 10 horse power load will be given exemption in low pressure category.

West Discom chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish said that a 30 per cent exemption will be given on the amount on the pre-litigation level, and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. In cases of litigation level, a 20 per cent rebate will be given on the number of civil liabilities.

The exemption will be given in the case of electricity theft / unauthorised use only if it’s done once, if the record holds violation more than once, then the amount should be deposited in full.

A total of 44 courts will function together in an effort to resolve a maximum number of cases in all 15 districts in Malwa-Nirmar region.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:51 AM IST