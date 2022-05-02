Bhopal: Congress leaders prepare micromanagement plan focus on sector, mandalam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress under Kamal Nath is paying all attention to strengthen its organisational structure till booth level. Ideas were discussed besides taking feedback on organisational restructuring exercise in the meeting of senior leaders on Sunday evening.

A senior leader said that Kamal Nath sought a report on strengthening of mandalam and sectors across the state. He was told that mandalam and sector representatives have been appointed and are playing an active role in at least 195 seats.

“PCC chief had instructed that focus should be laid on seats where winning probabilities are high. Other assembly seats can be dealt with after focusing on priority seats,” said the leader.

Nath has also decided to appoint an additional district in-charge across the state. The additional in-charge will be the second senior most leader of the district and will work in coordination with the district president.

Kamal Nath, in the meantime, had instructed the senior leaders to engage the mandalam and sector representatives in creating awareness among people about electricity shortage due to wrong policies of the BJP government besides price rise and inflation hitting common people hard.

Nath had announced earlier that loans of the farmers will be waived. On Sunday he also announced that the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Both these decisions should reach the stakeholders, Nath had urged the party leaders.

Congress leaders who attended the meeting on Sunday included Digvijay Singh, Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Tarun Bhanot and others.

Tarun was given responsibility to brief the media instead of president of media department Jitu Patwari.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 04:07 PM IST