Indore: Up to 100% rebate on property tax,water cess surcharge at Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will give up to a 100 per cent rebate on a surcharge on property tax and water cess during Lok Adalat on November 12.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956, rebate in surcharge on property tax and water cess. A 100 per cent rebate would be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of property tax and the surcharge is up to Rs 50,000.

If the surcharge and property tax amount is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, then IMC will give a 50 per cent exemption in the surcharge. In cases where property tax and the surcharge is above Rs 1 lakh, a 25 per cent rebate will be given on the surcharge.

A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of water cess and surcharge is up to Rs 10,000. If the surcharge and water cess amount is ranged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, then IMC will give a 75 per cent exemption in the surcharge.

In cases where water cess and surcharge are above Rs 1 lakh, a 25 per cent rebate will be given on the surcharge. In cases where water cess and surcharge are above Rs 5000, a rebate of 50 per cent will be given on the surcharge.