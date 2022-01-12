Indore: Unique numbers for auto drivers to avoid frequent police checking

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra on Tuesday started a unique facility for auto-rickshaw drivers who want to avoid police checking.

The auto drivers who have all the necessary documents such as registration, insurance, fitness, permit etc. will be given a unique “APC” card by the police. After seeing the unique card on the rickshaw, the police will not have to check their documents. The unique number cards are being provided free of cost by the traffic police.

The auto driver can collect their card from the traffic police station at the MTH compound by showing their papers at the traffic police station between 8 am and 8 pm every day. The facility will be available for 365 days. In case of any inconvenience, the drivers can contact on mobile number 7049108852.

Officials said that this facility has been started as often during checking, auto-rickshaw drivers are forced to waste a lot of time as their papers get checked and it also causes inconvenience to the passengers.

