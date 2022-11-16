Indore: UNDER NEW REGULATION, Only three passengers can sit in auto-rickshaw at a time

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under a new regulation implemented in the state on November 9, permits of auto-rickshaws would be cancelled if they seat more than three passengers.

Now, the officials of the regional transport department have decided to act against auto-rickshaw drivers violating this regulation.

According to RTO officials, the transport department has prepared the Auto Rickshaw Regulation Scheme 2021 in compliance with the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court-Jabalpur Bench.

A draft of the scheme was released a few months ago and it has been implemented after suggestions and amendments.

RTO officials said there are about 15,000 auto-rickshaws that have permits in the city while about 3,000 auto-rickshaws are running illegally. The number of E-rickshaws is also increasing swiftly in the city.

“We will launch a drive against auto-rickshaws and will ask them to follow the new regulation. We will also take support of traffic cops to implement the scheme strictly in the city,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

These are the main points of the scheme

--Preference will be given to CNG autos for permits.

--Considering the population and other means of public transport, e-rickshaws can be banned in any area or route.

--The area and routes for plying e-rickshaws will be decided by the Regional Transport Authority.

-- Different permits will be given depending on the number of other public transports for operations in the urban or rural areas.

-- The colour of the auto-rickshaws will also be different in urban and rural areas.

--There will be no modification in auto-rickshaws and E-rickshaws. No music system will be allowed to be installed in them.

--Heavy fine would be imposed on the driver and his licence can be suspended for more than two red light violations in a year.

-The auto-rickshaw owner will also be held responsible along with the driver for overloading and a fine of Rs 1000 to be imposed.

-Permit can be cancelled for violation of traffic rules, overloading

