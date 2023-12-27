 Indore-Ujjain Track Doubling: CRS Inspection Tomorrow  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore-Ujjain Track Doubling: CRS Inspection Tomorrow  

Indore-Ujjain Track Doubling: CRS Inspection Tomorrow  

Doubling work on Ujjain-Dewas-Indore section of Western Railway Ratlam Division between Barlai and Lakshmi Bai Nagar has been completed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Indore-Ujjain Track Doubling: CRS Inspection Tomorrow   | Represtentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) of Western Railway RK Sharma is coming to the city to conduct an inspection of the 73.79 km long doubling work of Indore-Ujjain section on Thursday. 

Doubling work on Ujjain-Dewas-Indore section of Western Railway Ratlam Division between Barlai and Lakshmi Bai Nagar has been completed. According to official information, CRS will conduct the inspection of the section and speed trial of the newly laid double line between Barlai and Lakshmi Bai Nagar on December 28 from 09.00 am to 09.00 pm.

CRS Sharma will check bridges, culverts, approaches as well as speed between intermediate stations. The capacity of the track will be checked by running inspection vehicles.

In view of the CRS inspection, the railway has also requested the general public to double-check the track during the inspection period. It has advised people not to go near railway lines and not to let pets near railway tracks and to be cautious while crossing the level crossing.

It has also advised people to be careful to avoid an accident. The Construction Department of Railway had completed the entire doubling work by lSaturday evening. The department itself conducted a speed trial of the section on Sunday, wherein an electric engine ran at the speed of 120 km per hour. 

Read Also
Indore: Miffed Over Dad's Rebuke, Boy Kills Self
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore-Ujjain Track Doubling: CRS Inspection Tomorrow  

Indore-Ujjain Track Doubling: CRS Inspection Tomorrow  

Indore: Miffed Over Dad's Rebuke, Boy Kills Self

Indore: Miffed Over Dad's Rebuke, Boy Kills Self

Indore: ASI Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Indore: ASI Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Indore: IMC To Organise Wrestling Competition In March  

Indore: IMC To Organise Wrestling Competition In March  

Indore Covid Updates: A 55-Year-Old Man And 36-Year-Old Woman With Mild Symptoms, Found Positive

Indore Covid Updates: A 55-Year-Old Man And 36-Year-Old Woman With Mild Symptoms, Found Positive