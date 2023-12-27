Indore-Ujjain Track Doubling: CRS Inspection Tomorrow | Represtentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) of Western Railway RK Sharma is coming to the city to conduct an inspection of the 73.79 km long doubling work of Indore-Ujjain section on Thursday.

Doubling work on Ujjain-Dewas-Indore section of Western Railway Ratlam Division between Barlai and Lakshmi Bai Nagar has been completed. According to official information, CRS will conduct the inspection of the section and speed trial of the newly laid double line between Barlai and Lakshmi Bai Nagar on December 28 from 09.00 am to 09.00 pm.

CRS Sharma will check bridges, culverts, approaches as well as speed between intermediate stations. The capacity of the track will be checked by running inspection vehicles.

In view of the CRS inspection, the railway has also requested the general public to double-check the track during the inspection period. It has advised people not to go near railway lines and not to let pets near railway tracks and to be cautious while crossing the level crossing.

It has also advised people to be careful to avoid an accident. The Construction Department of Railway had completed the entire doubling work by lSaturday evening. The department itself conducted a speed trial of the section on Sunday, wherein an electric engine ran at the speed of 120 km per hour.