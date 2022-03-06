Indore: UGC talks to agriculture college dean, lab technician over ragging complaint

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC) has talked to dean and lab technician of College of Agriculture at Indore over a complaint of ragging by a student.

Sources in UGC told Free Press that the UGC’s anti-ragging helpline officials spoke to dean Sharad Kumar Choudhary and asked him to get ragging complaint received from his college student probed at the earliest.

The sources also claimed that a lab technician was also called up to take information about the alleged ragging incident took place on college campus.

Meanwhile, the complainant is touch with UGC officials. He was contacted seven times by UGC officials for reasons best known to them.

As per information, initially, the complainant had a general complaint of ragging without naming the accused.

However, later he mentioned the accused who ragged him.

A complainant of ragging had reached UGC from College of Agriculture at Indore on March 3.

The UGC had directed the college to get the compliant probed and report back.

The probe is still underway, the college stated.

