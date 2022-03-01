Indore: UGC releases draft amendment to ODL and Online Education Regulations, seeks suggestions by March 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission has released draft amendment to Open and Distance Learning Programme and Online Programmes Regulations-2020 for promoting ODL and Online Education.

The higher education regulator has sought suggestions and feedbacks on the draft till March 15. The suggestion and feedback can be given by any individual.

In a public notice, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “Keeping in view National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 recommendation to have GER of 50% by 2035 and to further promote Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Education, UGC constituted an Expert Committee to review existing ODL and Online Regulatory Framework while ensuring quality, driven by simplified recognition system and processes.”

The Commission in its 555th meeting held on February 12 has accepted the report of the committee. Accordingly, draft amendments are available on UGC website at https://deb.ugc.ac.in for feedback from stakeholders.

“The objective of the consultation process is to ensure an inclusive, participatory and holistic approach to simplify ODL and Online Regulatory Framework while ensuring quality and ease of imparting distance and online education in the country,” Jain said.

The UGC asked stakeholders to provide their comments/suggestions by March 15.

