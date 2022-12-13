Indore: UGC launches ‘CCFUP’ under NEP 2020

University Grants Commission |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Colleges which have at least two faculty members with PhD can only offer four-year undergraduate honours with a research degree programme. Besides, students studying in the previous degree scheme (non-NEP) can also pursue the four-year degree programme, after doing some bridge courses. Bridge courses can be considered as supplementary knowledge that can be provided to students to impart basic knowledge in them about the advanced subjects that will be taught to them in the upcoming future.

The University Grants Commission on Monday released the much-awaited Credit and Curriculum Framework for Undergraduate Programme (CCFUP). This framework redefines the curriculum, aspects of multiple entry multiple exit component, requirements for honours/honours with research degree etc in the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) as envisaged in NEP-2020.

Essentially, UGC has refurbished the modalities of choice-based credit system (CBCS) which was promulgated in the previous years and has asked universities to group subjects so as to promote interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary choices available to students.

Accordingly, students will have to earn 50 per cent of the credits from the core courses in which she/he seeks to get a major. Option for getting double majors has also been introduced. Students exiting after the first or second year of study will have to do a 4 credit internship now during summer vacation.

Implication on Ordinance 14 and 14B

Govt of MP was pioneer in implementing FYUP as per NEP 2020 across the length and breadth of state and has promulgated ordinance 14A (for Universities) and 14 B (for colleges) respectively from the session 2021-22. The credit requirements for major, minor, ability enhancements and skill-based courses were decided based upon old UGC CBCS regulation. With the new framework announced today, there shall be a need to rewrite them incorporating UGC mandated provisions.

“This framework (CCFUP) is a milestone, very disruptive and is welcomed by all stakeholders. This will surely help not only in achieving the country’s target of 50 per cent GER by 2035, but will also provide quality and holistic education,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

What is GER in higher education in India?

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in India is 27.1 per cent for 2019-20, which is an improvement from previous year’s 26.3 per cent, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 report has revealed. It is the ratio of enrolment in higher education to the population in the eligible age group.

How many students go for higher education in India?

Total enrolment in higher education in 2019-20 stood at 38.5 million with 19.6 million male and 18.9 million female students, with the latter constituting 49 per cent of the total enrolment as against 37.4 million total enrolment of which 19.2 million were male and 18.2 million female at 48.6 per cent in 2018-19.