Indore: UGC extends deadline to apply for running skill-based programmes under NSQF till September 30

Indore: Citing Covid-19 crisis, University Grants Commission has extended deadline to apply for running skill-based programmes under National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) till September 30.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors and college principals, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that online applications were invited from universities and colleges for running skill-based programmes in the academic session 2020-21.

“However, it has come to notice that certain institution due to Covid-19 and consequent lockdown could not apply before the application deadline. Hence, the deadline for submission of applications on the online portal is now extended till September 30. Institutions seeking extension of their existing courses as well as desiring to start new courses may apply before the mentioned deadline,” he added.

Further, in case, any institutions which were approved by UGC to run skill-based programmes in the years 2018 and 2019 but could not start the same for any reason, may run those programmes in the academic year 2020-21.

However, those institutions would have to provide information about the course-wise intake of students to UGC on the online portal by October 31.