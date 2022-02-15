Indore: UG final exams from March 21; All PG 3rd semester results by March 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to release the results of the winter season examinations by March 10 and commence undergraduate final year examinations on March 21. This information was given by DAVV to higher education minister Mohan Yadav during a video-conferencing on Tuesday. DAVV officials told the minister that they had started declaring the results of the third semester examinations held in January.

After a gap of two years, DAVV had conducted the PG third semester, BBA and BCA and law course examinations in the offline mode in January-February. Some students had moved the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging DAVV’s decision to hold examinations in the offline mode when Covid-19 cases were surging. The court had made the examinations optional, directing DAVV to hold special examinations for those who could not take the offline examinations held in January due to Covid-19 related reasons.

DAVV officials informed the minister that they were accepting examination forms of students who could not take the winter season of examinations. The last date for submitting the forms is February 20.

Examination controller professor Ashesh Tiwari said that DAVV had planned to hold special examinations either in the last week of February or the first week of March. Tiwari also stated that DAVV would release the results of the winter season examinations by March 10.

On the UG examinations, DAVV informed the minister that they had finalised the timetable for the BA, B.Com and B.Sc final-year examinations. The BA and B.Sc final-year examinations will be commence on March 21, while B.Com final-year examinations will start on March 25. Around 60,000 candidates are expected to appear in these examinations.

