Indore: Two years after DET, DAVV to interview PhD aspirants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Friday, is going to conduct interviews for the Yoga subject on the basis of marks obtained by Ph.D aspirants in the Doctoral Entrance Test (DET), 2019. The interviews are going to be conducted two years after DET was held in December 2019. Yoga was among around 40 subjects for which DET, 2019, was conducted. Surprisingly, there was no vacancy in the Yoga subject, but it was still included in DET, 2019.

After the results were declared, the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) interviews were conducted for all subjects other than Yoga. As no seat was vacant with guides, RAC interviews were not conducted for the Yoga subject. As qualified candidates threatened to move court over the subject, DAVV allowed all of them to undergo six months of course work.

Lately, DAVV had issued a notice stating that four seats were vacant in the Yoga subject and asked candidates scoring above 50 marks in DET, 2019, to appear in the RAC interviews scheduled on February 21. DAVV, however, postponed the interviews after it was learnt that the Research Degree Committee (RDC) meeting for making new guides in the Yoga subject was scheduled for the last week of March.

However, guides in Yoga could not increase as no candidate was found qualified for it.

Now, DAVV has scheduled RAC interviews for candidates who had scored over 50 per cent marks in DET, 2019, for Friday.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:57 PM IST