Indore Commodities Buzz of March 3: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – March 3, 2022, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5000 – Rs 5150

Masoor Rs 6425 – Rs 6450

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6350 – Rs 6500

Toor Karnataka Rs 6500 – Rs 6700

Toor Nimari. Rs 5400 – Rs 6000

Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6200 – Rs 6700

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6000

Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500

Gold (24K) Rs 53,610 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 69,700 (per Kg)

