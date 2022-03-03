Indore Commodities Buzz of March 3: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – March 3, 2022, Thursday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5000 – Rs 5150
Masoor Rs 6425 – Rs 6450
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6350 – Rs 6500
Toor Karnataka Rs 6500 – Rs 6700
Toor Nimari. Rs 5400 – Rs 6000
Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7400
Moong Average Rs 6200 – Rs 6700
Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6000
Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500
Gold (24K) Rs 53,610 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 69,700 (per Kg)
